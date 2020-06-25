GoPro Hero8 Black Action Camera with Accessory Bundle – Sandisk 64gb U3 Memory Card, 2 X GoPro USA Batteries and Cleaning Cloth



GoPro augments its already impressive action camera line with the HERO8 Black, the versatile next-generation action cam designed to capture smooth, stable footage of your latest adventure, from a simple boat trip to a wild jump-off-a-mountain ride. The HERO8 Black features updated HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization to produce smooth, gimbal-like movement at all supported frame rates, without the need for a gimbal. Additional updates include a sleeker physical design with a “folding fingers” type base for fast mounting, a redesigned battery door for quicker battery changes, a lens with twice the impact resistance as the HERO7, an optional Battery Mod for nearly 2.5x more battery life, and an optional Media Mod to expand your accessory possibilities.

Included in this Ritz Camera Bundle

GoPro Hero 8 Action Camera

SanDisk Extreme 64GB U3 Video microSDHC Memory Card

Two GOPRO Rechargeable Batteries (Hero 8)

Rechargeable Batteries (Hero 8) Ritz Gear Lens Cleaning Cloth

Ritz Gear Memory Card Reader

Streamlined design – The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

HERO8 Black Mods – Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined—with quick-loading accessories like flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more. Just add the optional Media Mod to up yourcapture game.

Time Warp 2. 0 – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, Time Warp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.

Hyper Smooth 2. 0 – Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High and Boost—so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Plus, Hyper Smooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.

Live Burst – Record the moments 1. 5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.

