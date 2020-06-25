GoPro – HERO7 Silver 4K Waterproof Action Camera – with 50 Piece Accessory Kit – Touch Screen 4K HD Video – 10MP Photos – Live Streaming Stabilization – Silver – Loaded Bundle



The second most advanced model in the HERO7 lineup and one of the most advanced action cameras of its time, the GoPro HERO7 Silver records 4K video at up to 30 fps, shoots 10MP photos, and offers many sophisticated features to go along with the image capture. These features include digital stabilization for smoother video, voice control allowing for hands-free commands, a photo timer for individual and group selfies, and a GPS function that tracks your speed, distance, and other factors and lets you document these in the included GoPro app for iOS and Android.

Manufacturer Included Items:

GoPro HERO7 Silver

The Frame for HERO7 Silver

Curved Adhesive Mount

Flat Adhesive Mount

Mounting Buckle

USB Type-C Cable

Bundle Items Include:

1x GoPro HERO7 Silver

Suction Cup

Floating Handle Grip

Strap

360-Degree Rotation Clip

Insurance Tether Straps

Wrist Strap

Handheld Monopod

Bicycle Handlebar * Chest Strap

Head Strap Mount

Wrench

Wrist Mount With Screw

Tripod Mount Adapters * Car Ring Casehelmet Extension Arm

Helmet Strap Mount

Mini Tripod

2 X Switch Support

2 X Surface J-Hook Buckle

3 X Basic Mount

3 X Flat Mounts

2 X Curved Mounts

4 X Screws

5 X Adhesive Pads

12 X Anti-Fog Inserts

1 x Microfiber Cloth

Record your adventures with this GoPro HERO7 Silver video camera. Durable and waterproof up to 33 feet, this tough camera goes anywhere you go and captures your exploits in stabilized 4K video. This GoPro HERO7 Silver features an intuitive touch screen for fast and easy adjustments and features voice recognition for hands-free operation.

Video Stabilization – The HERO7 Silver digitally stabilizes your video to remove camera shake so that your footage comes out smoother and steadier. Shoot Vertically – Flip the camera to the side and capture photos and videos in portrait orientation, perfect for Snapchat and Instagram. Voice Control – Control your HERO7 Silver hands-free with voice commands like “GoPro, take a photo” and “GoPro, start recording. 33′ Waterproof – HERO7 Silver is waterproof down to 33′ natively, without a housing

Intuitive Touchscreen – The HERO7 Silver's 2″ touchscreen display allows you to quickly and intuitively jump right into the different capture modes of the camera. Touch Zoom Perfectly – frame your photos and videos just by touching the screen. Photo Timer – A photo timer makes it easy to grab a GoPro selfie or group shot with everyone in the frame. Auto Transfer to Your Phone – Your photos and videos move right to the GoPro app so you can post, text, Tweet, or Snapchat them fast.

GPS Performance Stickers Track your speed, distance, and more. Add stickers to your videos in the GoPro app to show off how fast, far, and high you went as the action unfolds. QuikStories Enabled HERO7 Silver automatically sends your footage to the GoPro app where it transforms into a fun, shareable video with music and effects. Auto Backup to the Cloud Free up space. With a GoPro Plus subscription, you can back up unlimited photos and 250GB of video right to the cloud.

