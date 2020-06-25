GoPro HERO7 Hero 7 Black Action Camera and Deluxe Accessory Bundle – Includes: SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDHC Memory Card & Much More



Price: $349.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 17:02:20 UTC – Details)



Living up to its action camera moniker, the GoPro HERO7 Black is designed to capture super-smooth footage of your latest, greatest, adventures. The HERO7 Black's HyperSmooth stabilization produces a gimbal-like flow without the added bulk of a gimbal. Camera updates include direct streaming to Facebook Live, an intelligent still photo mode, and stabilized time-lapse video.

HyperSmooth Video Stabilization; Direct Live Streaming to Facebook Live

TimeWarp Stabilized Time-Lapse Video; Waterproof to 33′ without a Housing

Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media; Intuitive, Smartphone-Like Touchscreen

Face, Smile & Scene Detection; 16-Command Voice Control

