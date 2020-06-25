GoPro Dual Battery Charger + Battery (HERO8 Black / HERO7 Black / HERO6 Black) – Official GoPro Accessory



Conveniently charge two GoPro batteries simultaneously with this Dual Battery Charger and spare 1220mAh lithium‑ion battery for your GoPro. It charges via most USB ports. For up to 38% faster charging, use it with the optional GoPro Supercharger (International Dual‑Port Charger). Dual LED indicator lights display the charging status.

Conveniently charges two GoPro batteries simultaneously

Charges via USB port for faster charging, or via the optional GoPro Supercharger (International Dual‑Port Charger)

Dual LED lights display charging status of both batteries

Includes a spare 1220mAh lithium‑ion rechargeable battery

Allows you to charge your spare batteries while you use your camera

