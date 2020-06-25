Front Glass LCD Screen Replacement Digitizer Assembly Frame Full Set Display Touchscreen For iPhone 6s Plus 5.5 Inches White

Price: $22.95
(as of Jun 24,2020 22:59:05 UTC – Details)
For iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch only, NOT for 6 plus 5.5 inch
iPhone 6s plus Outer Glass + LCD Screen + Touch Digitizer Panel, Preassembled
Frame and LCD Preattached
Brand New, not pulled from a working phone
High quality LCD screen replacement part
It is used to repair faulty screen: display problems, dead pixels, cracked LCD screens, wrong color issues
Each assembly is tested before shipping
Home button and front camera not included
Compatible With
All iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch(AT&T, Verizon, Sprint & T-Mobile)
Package Contents
1 x LCD Screen + 1 x Touch Digitizer Panel + Outer Glass + Frame Preassembled for iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch
2 x Screw drivers (1 Philips and 1 Pentalobe)
1 x Suction Cup
1 x iPhone Pick
1 x Pry Pick
High quality replacement part.Brand New – Not pulled from a working phone
It is used to replace your broken, damaged, cracked or unusable touch screen
Each screen is tested before shipping and are 100% working
Installation is not easy work. If have no experience, please let the screen connected by someone with experience. We have professional customer support team. Any problem during installation, please contact us for help.