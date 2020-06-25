Front Glass LCD Screen Replacement Digitizer Assembly Frame Full Set Display Touchscreen For iPhone 6s Plus 5.5 Inches White



Features

For iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch only, NOT for 6 plus 5.5 inch

iPhone 6s plus Outer Glass + LCD Screen + Touch Digitizer Panel, Preassembled

Frame and LCD Preattached

Brand New, not pulled from a working phone

High quality LCD screen replacement part

It is used to repair faulty screen: display problems, dead pixels, cracked LCD screens, wrong color issues

Each assembly is tested before shipping

Home button and front camera not included

Compatible With

All iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch(AT&T, Verizon, Sprint & T-Mobile)

Package Contents

1 x LCD Screen + 1 x Touch Digitizer Panel + Outer Glass + Frame Preassembled for iPhone 6s plus 5.5 inch

2 x Screw drivers (1 Philips and 1 Pentalobe)

1 x Suction Cup

1 x iPhone Pick

1 x Pry Pick

High quality replacement part.Brand New – Not pulled from a working phone

It is used to replace your broken, damaged, cracked or unusable touch screen

Each screen is tested before shipping and are 100% working

Installation is not easy work. If have no experience, please let the screen connected by someone with experience. We have professional customer support team. Any problem during installation, please contact us for help.

