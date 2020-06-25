

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED Backlit LCD IPS USB-C Monitor (7GZ651)

Display Quantity: 1

Interfaces Supported: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio Line out

Standard Contrast Ratio: 1300:1

Maximum Resolution Supported: 3840 x 2160

Response Time: 8 ms (normal)

Screen Mode: 4K UHD

Brightness: 350 Nit

Input Power: 100 – 230 VAC

Dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.1 x 7.3 x 20.7 inch

Display Features: Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Vesa Mount Compatible, Anti-glare, USB Hub, LED Backlights, In Plane Switching, Security Lock Slot, Energy Star Certified, 99% sRGB color gamut

Create an efficient workspace with the Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27 Inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED Backlit LCD IPS USB-C Monitor (7GZ651)

Sleek design – 27 inch diagonal 4K UHD IPS screen with vibrant 3840 x 2160 resolution and thin profile that supports virtually seamless multi-display setups

Exceptional visuals – see consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology

Experience simple, convenient connectivity – work with your most frequently-used devices with DisplayPort, HDMI, USB ports, and Audio Line out

