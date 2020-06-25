Dell P2419H 24 Inch LED-Backlit, Anti-Glare, 3H Hard Coating IPS Monitor – (8 ms Response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 Contrast, with ComfortView DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB), Black



Optimize your workspace with this efficient 24″ monitor built with an ultrathin bezel design a small footprint and comfort-enhancing features. The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors. And, with dual monitors, you can increase your productivity by up to 18%. Display position adjustments = Height-adjustable stand (130mm), tilt (-5 degrees to 21 degrees ) , Swivel (-45 degrees to 45 degrees ) and pivot (-90 degrees to 90 degrees).

More room to work: Free up valuable desk space with a thin monitor profile and a small monitor base; Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Consistent and rich colors: A wide viewing angle enabled by in-plane switching technology lets you see vibrant colors—no matter where you sit

Expand your efficiency: The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors

This TUV certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with comfort view, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. It's designed to optimize eye comfort even over extended viewing

60 hertz

