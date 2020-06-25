Dell P Series 21.5″ Screen LED-Lit Monitor Black (P2219H)



Price: $199.99 - $153.73

(as of Jun 25,2020 17:36:57 UTC – Details)



Optimize your workspace with this efficient 21.5″ monitor built with an ultrathin bezel design, a small footprint and comfort-enhancing features.

Expand your efficiency: The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors

Adapt to your workspace: Easily configure your monitor with various stands and mounts, including Vesa, for a more flexible work space

Consistent and rich colors: A wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology lets you see vibrant colors—no matter where you sit

This TUV Certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with Comfort View, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. It's designed to optimize eye comfort even over extended viewing

Pixel per Inch (PPI):102

60 hertz

