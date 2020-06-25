Dell OptiPlex 9020-SFF, Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHZ, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Solid State, DVDRW, Windows 10 Pro 64bit (Renewed)



Price: $260.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 03:08:26 UTC – Details)



This Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktop computer won’t take up much space on your desktop, yet it still contains powerful hardware to keep you productive, including a fast processor for multitasking and a variety of ports for connecting peripherals.

Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i5 4570 3.2GHz

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD

Memory: 16GB DDR3

Hard Drive: 512G SSD

Operating System:

Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit – Multi-language supports English/Spanish/French

Ports:

4 External USB 3.0 ports (2 front, 2 rear) and 6 External USB 2.0 ports (2 front, 2 rear); 1 RJ-45; 1 Serial; 1 VGA; 2 DisplayPort; 2 PS/2; 2 Line-in (stereo/microphone), 2 Line-out (headphone/speaker)

Warranty

1 full year Parts and Labor Warranty

Included in the box

Computer; Power Cord; USB Keyboard; USB Mouse; Warranty Instruction.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high-performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com.

