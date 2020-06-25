Dell OptiPlex 3070 Desktop Computer – Intel Core i5-9500 – 8GB RAM – 256GB SSD – Small Form Factor

Price: $649.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 16:11:36 UTC – Details)



Productivity without compromise. Intelligent, sustainably built business desktops essential for speed and productivity in a space-saving design. With 9th Gen Intel Core processors. Operating system available with Windows 10 Pro — for a smooth, versatile PC experience.

Expand your productivity. Optiplex has over 25 years of experience delivering customer-led innovation for desktops by continuously creating faster and smarter experiences. Featuring versatile, space-saving form factors with customized deployment options and 9th Gen Intel Core processors.

Work Smart efficiency without limits: ideal for education environments and call centers, these desktops come with the same reliability and space-saving benefits you've come to expect. Easy to maintain and mount, these essential desktops remove all barriers to success.

Adjusted to your needs: The OptiPlex small form Factor all-in-one stand provides integrated cabling for one power cord solution and the aesthetics of an all-in-one with the ultimate Display flexibility your work demands.

Built smart: with at least 39% post-consumer recycled plastics you can rest assured you're working smart and sustainably.

Uncompromising productivity power your workday: 9th Gen Intel Core processors drive your workday like never before.

