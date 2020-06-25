Black Replacement for iPhone 8 4.7 Inch Screen LCD Display Touch Digitizer Screen Glass Assembly



Price: $20.88

(as of Jun 25,2020 06:58:38 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Have you ever met the problem of replaced screen becoming invisible, when you wear the sunglasses?

Good news! Now the problem has been fixed by us. Now we provide new generation LCD screen. 360 degrees full angles!

Now you could free use your phone wearing sunglasses in the car or on the beach. Get rid of the sunglasses issue!

There are different Moldes of iPhone. Please confirm the Model number on the back cover, before you order the item. Does not fit any other model was not listed.

Please make sure all pack in good condition, when you get the package. After you get the screen, please test it firstly.

As professional seller, we take responsibility of any quality problems. We have professional after-market team to support customer. Please do not worry, you would always get satisfied solution from us!

Notice: DIY is not easy work. That screen is so easy damaged during istallation. Please let the screen replaced by someone with experience, if you have no experience.

Independent R&D department



Independent R&D deparment in our factory.

Keep improving the quality of screens generation by generation.

Providing more clearly and more compatible screen for customer.

Special QC test before Shipping



Independet QC team double test the screen before shipping out.

Make sure none of screen with flaw will be shipped.

Test the returned items to find out the product design flaw to improve the products.

Technical Specifications



Super Retina HD display

Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

No dead pixels, Strong frame

Notice



1.Check bubble bag before open it. If found break, Please contact Amazon or Seller for exchange.

2.Please switch off phone to avoid any electrical injury before installation.

3.Not charge phone to avoid any electrical injury during replacement.

4.Please well pack the cracked screen to avoid scratch.

5.If phone is hot after replacement, please switch off phone immediately to avoid burn.

Color

White

Black

White

Black

Black

Size

4.7″

4.7″

4.7″

4.7″

5.8″

Compatible Model NO.

A1633, A1688, A1700

A1633, A1688, A1700

A1660, A1778, A1779

A1660, A1778, A1779

A1865, A1901, A1902

Year introduced

2015

2015

2016

2016

2016

Professional repair tool kit is included. Fast and easy to install following the direction. Save 2/3 cost than leaving your phone fixed by Apple store or Repair shop.

Installation is not easy. If no experience, please let the screen connected by professional

Come without home button, ear piece and front camera, those could be easily transfered from your old original screen.

True full 360 clearly screen. Display issue under sunglass, which is still with most screesn at market, has been fixed by us.

