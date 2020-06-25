Black LCD for iPhone 7 Plus Screen Replacement Kit Digitizer Touch Screen Display Assembly with 3D Touch, Repair Tools for 7 Plus 5.5 Inch



The screen replacement is only fit for iPhone 7 Plus black

Package included :

1*iPhone 7 Plus black LCD screen ,

1 set* Installation tools

Instructions:

– Use a card pin to push out the SIM card holder

– Remove the screws, use the sucker, pry tools and crow bars to open the screen carefully

– Remove the battery and battery flex cable

– Remove the screen assembly accessories and now the disassembly work is completed

– Installation steps shall be carried out in accordance with the reverse .

Warning:

1.Make sure your phone is powered off first before installation.

2.Because of the screws have long or short ,so please be carefully do not put the screw in the wrong place or it will damage the screen.

3.Please do not bend the cable in the wrong way

4.Make sure for iPhone IOS is upgraded to the lastest version.

5.Please check carefully if the screen have crack, scratches or something omission when sign for the parcel.

6.Please feel free to contact us ,if have any problem.

Attation please :This screen is not include home bottom , ear speaker and camera ,please transfer from your original screen.

EASY TO INSTALL:iPhone 7 Plus screen display replacement black,easy to do by following the YouTube installation URL step by step to replace your defective screen.

Great Replacement:Use to replace cracked /shattered screen, Also solve display problems, dead pixels and wrong color problems, give your phone a brand new look

Completely professional repair tool set for iPhone 7 Plus replacement screen black, no more extral items need to buy

