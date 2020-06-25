Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14″ Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Processor with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, SF314-42-R9YN



Price: $649.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 01:58:26 UTC – Details)



Acer Swift 3 SF314-42-R9YN comes with these high level specs: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Mobile Processor 2. 0GHz with Precision Boost up to 4. 1GHz (Up to 8MB L3 Cache), Windows 10 Home, 14″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display 1920 x 1080 resolution; 16: 9 aspect ratio, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 Onboard Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, DTS Audio, featuring optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention, Two built-in front facing stereo speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802. 11ax Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2. 4Gbps), Bluetooth 5. 0, Back-lit Keyboard, Acer Bio-Protection Fingerprint Solution, featuring Computer Protection and Windows Hello Certification, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB Type-C port USB 3. 2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 1 – USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (featuring power-off charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 port, 1 – HDMI port, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 11. 5-hours Battery Life, 2. 65 lbs. 1. 2 kg (system unit only) (NX. HSEAA. 003)

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Mobile Processor (Up to 4. 1GHz) with Radeon Graphics | 8GB LPDDR4 Memory | 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

14″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display (1920 x 1080 resolution; 16: 9 aspect ratio)

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax | HD Webcam (1280 x 720) | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader

1 – USB Type-C port USB 3. 2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 1- USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (featuring power-off charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 port & 1 – HDMI port

Just 0. 63″ thin and 2. 65 lbs and up to 11. 5 hours of battery life!

