Acer Spin 5 15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen 2-in-1 Notebook, Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10 Home w/ Active Pen & CUE Flash Drive

Price: $649.99
Screen
15.6 in Full HD LED IPS touchscreen, (1920 x 1080) 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor
Intel Core i5-8250U 1.60 GHz up to 3.40 GHz
Memory
8GB DDR4
Hard drive
256GB SSD
Operating System
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
Optical Drive
None
Audio
Acer TrueHarmony technology with 2 built-in stereo speakers
Video
Intel UHD Graphics 620
Ports
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)
2 USB 3.0
1 HDMI
1 headphone/microphone combo jack
Battery
4 cell Lithium-ion (up to 10 hours battery life)
Camera
HD webcam (1280 x 720) supporting HDR
Wireless
802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions
15.02 x 10.16 x 0.70 in (381.51 x 258.06 x 17.78 mm)
Weight
4.41 lbs (2.00 kgs)
Color
Steel grey
Accessories
Includes Acer Active Stylus & CUE flash drive
