Acer Spin 5 15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen 2-in-1 Notebook, Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10 Home w/ Active Pen & CUE Flash Drive

Price: $649.99
Screen
15.6 in Full HD LED IPS touchscreen, (1920 x 1080) 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor
Intel Core i5-8250U 1.60 GHz up to 3.40 GHz

Memory
8GB DDR4

Hard drive
256GB SSD

Operating System
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

Optical Drive
None

Audio
TrueHarmony technology with 2 built-in stereo speakers

Video
Intel UHD Graphics 620

Ports
  1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)
  2 USB 3.0
  1 HDMI
  1 headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery
4 cell Lithium-ion (up to 10 hours battery life)

Camera
HD webcam (1280 x 720) supporting HDR

Wireless
802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1

Dimensions
15.02 x 10.16 x 0.70 in (381.51 x 258.06 x 17.78 mm)

Weight
4.41 lbs (2.00 kgs)

Color
Steel grey

Accessories
Includes Acer Active Stylus & CUE flash drive
　
Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U, 1.60 GHz base, up to 3.40 GHz.
8GB DDR4 memory, 256GB Solid State Drive (SSD); Backlit Keyboard
15.6 in Full HD LED IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080) 10-finger multi-touch support; Intel UHD Graphics 620.
1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0 , 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1; 1 HDMI; 720P Webcam; Fingerprint Reader; SD card reader
802.11 ac, bluetooth; Windows 10 Home 64bit; Acer Active Stylus and CUE USB flash drive included

