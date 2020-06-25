Acer Spin 5 15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen 2-in-1 Notebook, Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10 Home w/ Active Pen & CUE Flash Drive



Price: $649.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 15:04:19 UTC – Details)



Screen

15.6 in Full HD LED IPS touchscreen, (1920 x 1080) 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor

Intel Core i5-8250U 1.60 GHz up to 3.40 GHz

Memory

8GB DDR4

Hard drive

256GB SSD

Operating System

Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

Optical Drive

None

Audio

Acer TrueHarmony technology with 2 built-in stereo speakers

Video

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Ports

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)

2 USB 3.0

1 HDMI

1 headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery

4 cell Lithium-ion (up to 10 hours battery life)

Camera

HD webcam (1280 x 720) supporting HDR

Wireless

802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1

Dimensions

15.02 x 10.16 x 0.70 in (381.51 x 258.06 x 17.78 mm)

Weight

4.41 lbs (2.00 kgs)

Color

Steel grey

Accessories

Includes Acer Active Stylus & CUE flash drive



