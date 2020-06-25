Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Display, 3ms Response Time, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Backlit Keyboard, PH315-52-710B



Price: $1,499.99 - $1,129.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 16:30:31 UTC – Details)



Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52-710B Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor 2. 6 gramHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4. 5 gramHz, 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 16: 9 aspect ratio, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness, 72% NTSC, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots | 1 Slot Available), 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, Waves MaxxAudio sound technology, featuring MaxxBass, MaxxVolume, MaxxDialog and hyper-realistic 3D Audio using Waves Nx, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Killer Double Shot Pro Wireless-AX 1650 802. 11ac WiFi 6 featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2. 4 gramHz and 5 gramHz), Killer Ethernet E2500 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps), 3 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 Ports (One with Power-off Charging), 1 – HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP Support, 1 – Mini Display Port 1. 4, Backlit Keyboard, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 6-hours Battery Life, 5. 07 lbs. | 2. 3 kg (system unit only) (NH. Q53AA. 003)

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (Upto 4. 5 gramHz) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC)

16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots | 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay

Backlit Keyboard | LAN: Killer Gaming Network E2500 | Wireless: Killer DoubleShot Pro Wireless-AX 1650 WiFi 6 802. 11ac | 4th Gen All-Metal AeroBlade 3D Fan

