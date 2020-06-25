Acer Nitro 5 15.6 FHD Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Quad Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, MaxxAudio, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 + CUE Accessories



Price: $789.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 08:07:36 UTC – Details)



CUE sell computers with upgraded configurations. The manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

Intel 9th gen Quad-Core i5-9300H processor (2.4 Ghz base frequency, Up to 4.1GHz, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8GB Cache).

** [Professionally Upgraded by CUE] ** 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB NVme Solid State Drive (SSD). 15 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM; Acer CoolBoost Technology with Twin Fans and Dual Exhaust Ports

LAN: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port); Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax; Backlit keyboard. 1 USB Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.0 port (featuring Power-off charging) ; 2 USB 2.0 Ports; 1 HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP support

Windows 10 Home 64 Bit; CUE Accessory Bundle for easy connection: including HDMI cable, USB cable and mouse pad.

