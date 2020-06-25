2020 Premium Acer 23.8 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LED Monitor, HDMI, VGA, DVI, Black + NexiGo VGA Cable



Price: $169.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 10:55:29 UTC – Details)



Acer R240HY Monitor—23.8 inch Black LED Monitor

【Smoother Display】23.8-inch Full HD monitor (1920 x 1080P) with 16:9 aspect ratio and an IPS LED-backlit panel

【Incredible Detail】60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time delivers a powerful performance so that you can get the most out of your games and videos

【Splendid Color】10,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play.

【Adjustable Viewing】Tilt angle -5 degree to +15 degrees, 178 degree wide viewing angle

【Ports & Connectors】1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI (with HDCP 1.4)

