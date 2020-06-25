2020 Newest Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop 15.6 FHD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200u-Dual Core (up to 3.5GHz), Vega 3 Graphics, 16GB RAM DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Windows 10 HDMI, w/Ghost Manta Accessories



We sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

How to switch s mode to windows 10

On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you'll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

Acer Aspire 5 comes with these high level specs:

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Dual-Core Processor 2.6GHz with Precision Boost up to 3.5GHz (Up to 4MB L3 Cache).

Windows 10 in S mode.

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS Display.

AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics.

16GB DDR4 Memory.

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

True Harmony Technology.

Two Built-in Stereo Speakers.

802.11ac WiFi featuring 2×2 MIMO technology.

10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN.

Bluetooth 4.0.

HD Webcam (1280 x 720).

1 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 2 – USB 2.0 Ports, 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support.

Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 7.5-hours Battery Life.

3.97 lbs. | 1.8 kg (system unit only)

Windows 10 in S mode is designed for security and performance, exclusively running apps from the Microsoft Store. If you want to install an app that isn't available in the Microsoft Store, you'll need to switch out of S mode. Switching out of S mode is one-way. If you make the switch, you won't be able to go back to Windows 10 in S mode. There's no charge to switch out of S mode.

