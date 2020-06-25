2020 Newest Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ FHD 1080P Laptop Computer| AMD Ryzen 3 3200U up to 3.5 GHz(Beat i5-7200u)| 8GB RAM| 128GB SSD+500GB HDD| Backlit KB| WiFi| Bluetooth| HDMI| Windows 10| Laser USB Cable



Price: $499.00

(as of Jun 24,2020 22:43:11 UTC – Details)



Product Overview: With AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor, 2-Core Upgrade performance with smooth responsiveness. This smart system accelerator learns from your everyday computing and helps your performance, 2020 Acer Aspire 5 Laptop making everything fast, smooth, and responsive.NexiPC sells computers with upgraded configurations. The manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing. Key Specifications: Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode, Easy to switch to Windows 10 Home Regular mode. Display: 15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (2.60 GHz, up to 3.50 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores ) Storage Drive: 128GB SSD+ 500GB HDD Memory RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM Network: IEEE 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.0 Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3 Backlit Keyboard: Yes Touchscreen: No Wireless Mouse Bundle: Yes Optical Drive: No Ports: 1 x HDMI 1 x USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 1 x RJ-45 1 x Headphone/microphone combo jack Battery: 3 cell Lithium ion, up to 6 hours battery life mixed use Dimensions: 14.3 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches Weight: 4.19 lbs

15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display; AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (2.60 GHz, up to 3.50 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores ), 3-cell lithium-ion, up to 6 hours battery life mixed-use

RAM is upgraded to 8GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

Hard Drive is upgraded to 128GB SSD plus 500GB HDD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 2 USB 2.0 Ports & 1 HDMI Port with HDCP support,802.11ac Wi-Fi; Backlit Keyboard; Up to 7.5 Hours Battery Life,Windows 10 in S mode. Maximum Power Supply Wattage 65 W + Laser USB External Cable

