2019 Dell Inspiron 14″ Laptop Computer| 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G4 Up to 3.7GHz| 4GB DDR4 RAM| 128GB PCIe SSD| Intel Iris Plus Graphics| 802.11ac WiFi| Bluetooth 4.1| USB 3.1| HDMI| Windows 10

We sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing. Processor & Memory: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 8GB RAM Drive: 256GB Solid State Drive Graphics & Video: 14″ HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display Operating System: Windows 10 in S Mode Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory Power Supply: 3-Cell 42WHr Lithium-Ion Battery Ports: 1x USB 2. 0 2x USB 3. 0 1x HDMI 1x Multi-Format Digital Media Card Reader 1x RJ5 Ethernet 1x Combination Headphone-Out/Microphone-In Jack Additional Information: Dimensions: 13. 3″ x 9. 5″ x 0. 8″H Approximate Weight: 3. 68 lbs

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor @ 1. 20GHz (4 Cores, up to 3. 7GHz, 6MB Cache).

Windows 10 Home in S mode (You may switch to regular windows 10: Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon; Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S mode”; Hit Install. )

RAM is upgraded to 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

256GB Solid State Drive Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

14. 0 inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display; Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory.

