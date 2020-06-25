2 pcs LM2596 DC-DC Buck Converter Step Down Module Power Supply Output 1.23V-30V



Input: DC 3V to 40V (input voltage must be higher than the output voltage to 1.5v above can not boost) Output: DC 1.5V to 35V voltage continuously adjustable, high-efficiency maximum output current of 3A. Features: All SANYO solid capacitors, the 36u thickening circuit boards, high-Q inductance with output value of high-power LED indicator Dimensions: 45 (L) * 20 (W) * 14 (H) mm (with potentiometer)

